Some individuals with facial differences use their social media platforms to educate others and build community.

People with noticeable facial differences often feel compelled to explain the medical reasons behind those differences, but such involuntary disclosure may increase stigma, anxiety and depression, recent research from Oregon State University has found.

However, people who are able to disclose on their own terms, share openly and educate others about their conditions report positive outcomes like greater job satisfaction and higher self-worth.

“Facial difference” encompasses a broad spectrum of disorders, conditions, marks or injuries that are visible to others, including birthmarks, burns and scars.

