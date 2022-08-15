The Columbia County Fairgrounds is set to receive $277,777 for building renovations.

The funding will come from Business Oregon and is expected to be used to build a pole barn or to repair the fairground buildings' roofs.

"The pole ban is a barn supported by poles with a roof," Columbia County Fair representative Hanna Russell said. "Each year we have to rent a tent to conduct the annual youth livestock auction during the summer fair. With the pole barn, we would not have to rent the tent."

Fairgrounds Funding

The first bond sale supporting the lottery bond funding took place in spring 2022 and provided $5 million, with the remaining $5 million to become available with the next bond sale, anticipated in spring of 2023.
0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.