A familiar face is taking the reigns of St. Helens High School athletics after Michael Lady resigned from the position of Athletic Director in August.
Assistant Principal Ted Hirning served as the Athletic Director for St. Helens High School (SHHS) from 2018 to 2021, and he assumed the role upon Lady’s resignation with the intention of being a “temporary fill.” However, Hirning has elected to take on the role permanently.
“I am excited to get back into athletics here at SHHS,” Hirning said. “I feel we have a very supportive community, one of the strongest Booster Clubs in the state, amazing coaches and athletes, and I am very honored and happy to be leading the program once again.”
Lady was in the position for only a short time, having taken the job in July of 2022. Hirning said that Lady’s resignation was a decision he made because it was “time to move on to something else.” Now in charge, Hirning hopes to provide stability in a role that has changed hands frequently in recent years.
“I hope to bring stability and consistency to a program that has been through some turnover in the past couple of years,” Hirning said. “I have been teaching in this community for 25 years, and I really want to continually develop and improve a trust that we are doing the right thing for our students and athletes here at SHHS.”
Hirning is excited to see the athletes compete this year and feels that all of their programs have the potential to be very competitive. Hirning said that he looks forward to watching all the athletes showcase the result of all the hard work they have been putting in.
While there is plenty to look forward to, one of the biggest challenges for programs at SHHS is the ongoing construction at the high school, according to Hirning.
“It has been tough on our athletes and parents, not having the access to buildings and areas that we were so used to having,” Hirning said. “It is tough now, but I am excited for the finished product that will be absolutely amazing for our students and community. We are planning on having access to our HS gyms in the next month, which is a positive step forward to getting back a little normalcy.”
Though Hirning is excited about the success that SHHS athletics can have this year, he ultimately hopes that the experiences students have in the programs will have positive impacts that last for years to come.
“I hope the kids have experiences that they can look back on with positive memories in regards to the satisfaction of the hard work it takes to succeed, the teamwork that it takes to reach goals, and the strong relationships and comradery that was built with each of their teammates,” Hirning said. “These are things that all athletes should be able to look back on in 20+ years and smile.”
