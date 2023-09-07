SHHS Lion

Hirning hopes that his taking on the role will address the turnrover in the position in recent years

 The Chronicle

A familiar face is taking the reigns of St. Helens High School athletics after Michael Lady resigned from the position of Athletic Director in August.

Assistant Principal Ted Hirning served as the Athletic Director for St. Helens High School (SHHS) from 2018 to 2021, and he assumed the role upon Lady’s resignation with the intention of being a “temporary fill.” However, Hirning has elected to take on the role permanently.

“I am excited to get back into athletics here at SHHS,” Hirning said. “I feel we have a very supportive community, one of the strongest Booster Clubs in the state, amazing coaches and athletes, and I am very honored and happy to be leading the program once again.”

