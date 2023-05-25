Farmworker Report

Key recommendations include increasing farmworker income and support lower cost alternative homeownership.

 Metro Creative Connection

An Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) Agricultural Worker Housing Study substantiates that most of the state’s farmworkers earn very low wages, and many farmworker households are in poverty.

Due to low wages and a lack of affordable housing, Oregon’s farmworkers have few housing options and often live in poor and overcrowded conditions, according to the study.

“Farmworkers have long been an essential backbone to our state. Centering their humanity, dignity, and well-being, requires we continue advancing safe and healthy farmworker housing—as we do in service to all people of Oregon,” OHCS Director Andrea Bell said. “It’s important to acknowledge that migrant and seasonal agricultural workers and their families are the foundation of Oregon’s large agricultural sector. Lack of housing options leads to health disparities that leave generational impacts. This is not abstract. Seeing ourselves in one another requires that we take care of those that sustain our food system.”

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you planning an in-state or out-of-state summer vacation?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.