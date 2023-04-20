Oregon State Police (OSP) report two people died in a two-vehicle traffic crash on Highway 30 near Astoria.
OSP responded to the crash at 1:17 p.m. April 18, near milepost 76, in Clatsop County.
The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound tan Kia Rio sedan, operated by 22-year-old Claudia Elizabeth Bell of Oregon City, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve during inclement weather.
The Kia Rio turned sideways in an uncontrolled slide, completely entering the eastbound lanes where it was struck in the passenger side by an eastbound red Kenworth log truck, operated by 22-year-old Dominic Enzo Rizzo of Astoria.
The operator of the Kia, Claudia Bell, and her passenger, identified as 19-year-old Monelle Jun Lumapas of Portland, were found deceased at the scene, according to OSP.
Rizzo, the operator of the log truck, was transported by ambulance for suspected injuries but was determined to be uninjured. Rizzo fully cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation.
A diesel leak was identified by incident responders and U.S. Ecology responded to contain and remove the hazardous waste from the scene.
The Knappa Fire District, the Astoria Fire Department, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene of the crash.
