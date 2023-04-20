Fatal Crash

Two people were killed in the crash on Highway 30 near Astoria.

 Courtesy from OSP

Oregon State Police (OSP) report two people died in a two-vehicle traffic crash on Highway 30 near Astoria.

OSP responded to the crash at 1:17 p.m. April 18, near milepost 76, in Clatsop County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound tan Kia Rio sedan, operated by 22-year-old Claudia Elizabeth Bell of Oregon City, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve during inclement weather.

0
0
0
2
0


Online Poll

Will you be voting in the upcoming Special Election on May 16?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.