Oregon State Police report two people died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 47 near Vernonia.
Troopers and emergency responders were called to the site of the cash at milepost 74, north of NW Nowakowki Road, just after 3 p.m. Feb. 17
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation indicated a green 1999 Subaru Legacy wagon, operated by 26-year-old Destanie King, of Vernonia, was traveling northbound on Highway 47 when for unknown reasons the Legacy crossed into the oncoming lane, with the passenger side now facing north, while in the southbound lane, colliding with the front of a southbound red 2014 Subaru Outback Wagon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.