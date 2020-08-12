Oregon State Police report Highway 101 near Cannon Beach is back open following a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash.
At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash scene on Highway 101 near milepost 32.
OSP's preliminary investigation reveals a Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by 70-year-old Van Nordquist of Cannon Beach, was southbound when it failed to negotiate a curve, crossed into the northbound lane, and collided with a Freightliner semi truck towing two empty trailers. The truck was operated by 24-year-old Joshua Mullins of Vancouver.
Nordquist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Highway 101 was closed for nearly five hours. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) established a detour around the crash. Highway 101 has since been reopened.
Cannon Beach Police Department, Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, Cannon Beach Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the scene of the wreck.
