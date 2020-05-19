A St. Helens man has died in a traffic crash in Linn County.
At approximately 1:31 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 219, near Halsey.
According to a release from OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Odyssey, operated by Forrest Davisson, 77, of St. Helens, was northbound when it left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and overturned.
Davisson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Specific details of what caused the traffic crash had not been released at press time.
Linn County Sheriff's Office, the Oregon Department of Transportation and Halsey Fire Department assisted OSP at the scene of the crash.
