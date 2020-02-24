Oregon State Police (OSP) report one person has died in a two vehicle traffic crash along Highway 30 at milepost 82.
Troopers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash at approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22.
The preliminary investigation reveals that a gold Buick Regal, operated by Myranda Schultz, 20, of Astoria, had stopped at the Knappa intersection to proceed across Highway 30 onto Hillcrest Loop. According to OSP, Schultz pulled into the path of an eastbound black Ford Mustang, operated by Cameron Rowles, 72, of Warrenton, and was struck on the passenger side.
Enrique Sutphin, 24, of Astoria was a passenger in the Regal and sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Schultz and Rowles sustained minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital.
Knappa Fire Department, Medix, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP in the crash investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.