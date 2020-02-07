Oregon State Police report one person died in a traffic crash that closed Highway 30 for approximately two and half hours Thursday morning, Feb. 6, near Astoria
According to OSP, at approximately 11:18 a.m. OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 92.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Buick LeSabre, operated by Emilee Mabey,24, of Ocean Park, WA. was westbound on Highway 30 when for unknown reasons her vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a eastbound Commercial Motor Vehicle operated by Ronald Sutter, 53, of Portland.
Investigators said Mabey sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Sutter was not injured.
The Oregon Department of Transportation and John Day/Knappa Fire Department assisted OSP in the crash investigation.
