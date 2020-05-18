Oregon State Police (OSP) report a 36-year-old Scappoose man has died in a crash along Highway 101 at Tillamook.
At approximately 2:09 p.m. on Sunday May 17, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to the two-vehicle crash on at milepost 63 on Highway 101, just north of the Tillamook Cheese Factory.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a BMW Z3, operated by Samuel Hacker of Scappoose, was traveling northbound when for unknown reasons veered into the southbound lane where it struck a Ford Explorer, operated by Julie Leonnig, 43, of Tillamook.
Hacker sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
A passenger in the BMW, Shayna Tacadena, 32, of Gresham, was transported by ground ambulance to Adventist Health Tillamook Hospital with serious injuries.
Leonnig suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Highway 101 was closed for approximately 3.5 hours following the crash.
Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, ODOT and, Tillamook County Fire and Medical assisted OSP in the crash investigation.
