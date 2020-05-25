Oregon State Police (OSP) report a Scappoose man has died in a traffic crash in Linn County.
At approximately 1:29 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two vehicle collision on Highway 22E near MP 64.5.
According to a release from OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a Subaru Legacy, operated by Brian Beveridge, 48, of Scappoose, was traveling westbound on Highway 22E and crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a Nissan Frontier operated by Matthew Baker, 49, of Bend.
Beveridge sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Baker was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
OSP was assisted in the crash investigation by Detroit / Idanha Fire Department and ODOT.
