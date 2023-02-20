One person has died, another is hospitalized, after a crash along Highway 30 in Columbia County.
Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers were dispatched to the traffic crash near milepost 60 at approximately 6:23 p.m. Feb. 19.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation indicated a military convoy traveling westbound on Highway 30 had stopped on the westbound shoulder to address an unknown mechanical issue.
A Humvee style vehicle associated with the convoy traveling eastbound had stopped in the eastbound passing lane.
Two National Guardsmen exited the stopped Humvee to aid the convoy in addressing the mechanical issue. One of the Guardsmen, 29-year-old Gonzalo Martinez III of Cleveland, TX was struck by an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet pickup, operated by 72-year-old Richard L. Erickson of Clatskanie, who was also traveling in the left lane. The Chevrolet then crashed into the parked Humvee.
The driver of the Chevrolet pickup and the military member were transported to St. John's Hospital in Longview. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup remains in stable condition and the military member, Martinez III, was pronounced deceased.
The highway was closed for approximately six hours while the on-scene investigation was conducted. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
OSP was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriffs' Office, Clatskanie Fire, and ODOT.
In another fatal crash, OSP report two people died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 47 near Vernonia.
Troopers and emergency responders were called to the site of the cash at milepost 74, north of NW Nowakowki Road, just after 3 p.m. Feb. 17
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation indicated a green 1999 Subaru Legacy wagon, operated by 26-year-old Destanie King, of Vernonia, was traveling northbound on Highway 47 when for unknown reasons the Legacy crossed into the oncoming lane, with the passenger side now facing north, while in the southbound lane, colliding with the front of a southbound red 2014 Subaru Outback Wagon.
King, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the 2014 Subaru Outback, 65-year-old Claire Colburn-Collier and her passenger, 66-year-old Michael Collier both of San Pablo (CA), were transported by air to Legacy Emanuel with life threatening injuries.
Michael Collier was pronounced deceased from his injuries on Feb. 18.
The highway was closed for approximately three hours while the on-scene investigation was conducted.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Banks Fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene of the crash.
