Thirteen of the 31 Columbia Hills Retirement Center tenants have returned to the building since the Oct. 5 fire that took the life of one tenant and sent five others to the hospital.

Charred Remains

The charred remains of this section of the retirement center are still unoccupied.
Fenced In

Fencing surrounds the charred sections of the retirement center following the deadly fire.

Eight of the residents remained at the St. Helens Best Western Motel or a hotel in Portland, and 10 are staying with family and friends, as of Monday, Oct. 31, according to Ellen Bailey, a member of the board that oversees the center.

Bell said the board has engaged a general contractor who has cleared part of the building for occupancy but is assessing the damage to determine whether the building can be completely rebuilt.

