Thirteen of the 31 Columbia Hills Retirement Center tenants have returned to the building since the Oct. 5 fire that took the life of one tenant and sent five others to the hospital.
Eight of the residents remained at the St. Helens Best Western Motel or a hotel in Portland, and 10 are staying with family and friends, as of Monday, Oct. 31, according to Ellen Bailey, a member of the board that oversees the center.
Bell said the board has engaged a general contractor who has cleared part of the building for occupancy but is assessing the damage to determine whether the building can be completely rebuilt.
“There is a great need for affordable housing for older and disabled adults,” Bailey said. “The board is committed to providing housing to meet that ongoing need in St. Helens.”
She added that all the tenants were offered rooms at the Best Western, paid for by Columbia Hills. She said Best Western offered the five tenants who went to hospitals free rooms after they are released.
After the fire was extinguished, Columbia River Fire and Rescue (CRFR) continued to provide support to the management team at the retirement center and all the tenants who were moved to the Best Western.
The Red Cross and many generous community members are also supporting the tenants, CRFR said. Local Scouts held a donation drive Oct. 8 at the St. Helens Ace Hardware Store to support the tenants.
Donations also can be made online using GoFundMe (search for St. Helens Fire at Columbia Hills Retirement CTR); going through Facebook to InRoads Credit Union; or deposited at the InRoads branches in St. Helens, Scappoose, and Rainier.
Investigators determined that the fire was accidental and human-caused, according to CRFR.
“That is the best information that we can release,” CRFR’s Jennifer Motherway told The Chronicle. “Ultimately this ruled out that it wasn’t arson, and it wasn’t any fault of the facility – not electric/etc.”
An explosion that occurred during the fire was caused by oxygen cylinders stored in the apartment of origin, according to fire investigators, who stress that the use of oxygen in homes has an increased risk of catastrophic fire, especially if the cylinders are in places where temperatures are high.
Three St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) officers were the first to arrive at the scene of the fire and immediately began assisting the tenants. They helped pull tenants through windows and ran down halls and knocked on doors to ensure the tenants were evacuating the building. CRFR firefighters arrived and began attacking the fire and assisting with evacuating residents.
Firefighters found one resident unconscious in the hallway of the building and carried her outside. SHPD officers, a Columbia County sheriff’s deputy, and a Scappoose police officer provided resuscitation efforts, but the woman died at the scene.
The fire sent a police officer and a firefighter to a hospital with minor injuries. The cause was determined to be accidental, caused by oxygen cylinders stored in the apartment of origin.
“The facility did have working smoke detectors, and the system was very loud and more than capable of alerting the tenants inside,” CRFR officials said. “The facility did not have a sprinkler system, as sprinklers were not a code requirement at the time the facility was built.”
Bailey thanked all the emergency services in Columbia County and beyond for their services to the tenants, including the Columbia County Office of Emergency Management; the police departments of St. Helens and Scappoose; the St. Helens, Scappoose, Clatskanie, and Vernonia fire districts; Community Action Team; the Oregon Department of Human Services; Best Western; St. Helens Walmart; InRoads Credit Union; St. Helens Safeway; Nicole and Scout Troop 106; St. Helens Grocery Outlet; and Wauna Credit Union.
Anne Uwujiye, manager of the Best Western, said she believed five to seven center residents in hospitals at this writing would stay for a while.
“We were close to a full house because of Halloweentown,” Uwujiye said, noting that it was not by any means because of retirement center residents alone. “Then most left for the weekend and then returned. They get a full breakfast in the morning. We gave them a good rate to stay here.”
Asked whether retirement center residents were keeping Best Western busier than usual, she said, “Yes, and then we get the homeless people in December, but we’re picky.” The homeless guests, she explained, are charged but are assisted by Community Action.
Asked whether those forced out of the retirement center presented unusual problems, Uwujiye said, “No, they’re really pretty good. We love our guests.”
