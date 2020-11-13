One person died in a multiple vehicle crash that closed coast Highway 26 for three hours.
Oregon State Police and other first responders were dispatched to the crash at milepost 35 on Highway 26 approximately 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner, operated by an adult male from Portland, was westbound when it went into the eastbound lanes and collided with a Ford Transit commercial van operated by Michael Kromm (34) from Salem.
The 4Runner then collided with a Toyota Tacoma operated by Michael Young, 69, from Portland.
The operator of the 4Runner sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP had not released the identity of the victim as of later Friday morning, Nov. 13.
Kromm was transported to an area hospital. Young and his passenger, Lea Young, 68, from Portland, were not transported.
Hwy 26 was closed for approximately three hours.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Banks Fire Department, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the crash site.
