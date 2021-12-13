A California man has died following a traffic crash along Highway 30 in Columbia County.
According to Oregon State Police (OSP), bicyclist 60-year-old Jeff Neel was crossing the highway near milepost 23 just after 9 p.m. Friday night, Dec. 10, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.
Investigators said Neel was not wearing reflective clothing and did not have illuminated lights. The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with law enforcement.
Highway 30 was closed for approximately two hours during the fatal crash investigation.
