Oregon State Police (OSP) report another fatal traffic crash along Highway 6.
At approximately 4:16 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, OSP troopers responded to the report of a two-vehicle head-on collision which occurred on Highway 6 near milepost eight.
Preliminary investigation revealed a silver 2018 Ford F150 pickup, operated by Bradley Burton Harris, 29, of Tillamook, was westbound when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck an oncoming Mazda MZ3.The black Mazda was operated by Humberto Maciel, 47, of Tillamook. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and came to an uncontrolled rest blocking the entire highway.
Maciel was sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. His passenger, Breanna Maciel, 19, was transported to Legacy Emmanuel Hospital by Life Flight helicopter with life threatening injuries.
Harris fled the scene immediately after the crash but was located by police near the crash scene approximately four hours later. Harris was transported initially to Tillamook Regional Medical Center for injuries then later transferred to Legacy Emmanuel hospital as a trauma patient. Harris is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.
Highway 6 was closed for six hours.
Tillamook Police Department, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department, Tillamook Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), assisted OSP at the crash scene.
In a published article late last summer, The Chronicle detailed concerns raised by authorities about the rise in fatal traffic crashes in Oregon and along Highway 6 and what possible options were being used to prevent the crashes.
Update posted at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.