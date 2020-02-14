On Thursday, Feb.13, at approximately 2:47 a.m, Scappoose Fire District (SFD) responded to a structure fire call at 28313 Chapman Road in Scappoose. The blaze had been reported by a neighbor.
The response time was approximately 15 minutes due to the rural nature of the location. Upon arrival, SFD found a triple wide manufactured home with heavy smoke on the front side of the structure, and large flames on the rear side,fully engulfed.
Due to the fire involvement and partial roof collapse, firefighters used defensive tactics to put the blaze out. Firefighters discovered one person deceased in the home.
A fire investigation team, along with Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Fire Marshal, Oregon State Police and ATF are conducting an investigation surrounding the cause of the fire and the person found deceased inside.
SFD responded with two Chief Officers, 13 Firefighters, two water tenders, oneengine, one squad vehicle, one support vehicle as well as our fire investigation team. Mist-Birkenfeld also responded with one water tender. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Fire Marshal, Oregon State Police and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also responded to the incident.
