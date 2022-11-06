Oregon will receive $1,519,627 in federal grants to help support the development of habitat conservation plans to improve the management of state and private forestlands.

Habitat Conservation Funds

Oregon Private Forest Accord Aquatic Species Habitat Conservation Plan will receive $769, 627 and Western Oregon State Forests Habitat Conservation Plan: will receive $750,000.

Funding recipients and amounts can be found below:

  • Oregon Private Forest Accord Aquatic Species Habitat Conservation Plan: $769, 627
  • Western Oregon State Forests Habitat Conservation Plan: $750,000
0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.