Federal Funding
Metro Creative Connection

The Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership (LCEP) will be receiving $1,818,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for habitat restoration and conservation through the National Estuary Program.

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the funding Feb. 13.

“Climate chaos and human actions are threatening to lead to the permanent loss of plants and animals that have defined Oregon, including salmon and steelhead,” said Senator Merkley, who, as Chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior and the Environment, wrote the legislation funding the EPA. “These EPA funds will help the Columbia River Estuary become more resilient to climate chaos, and at the same time provide opportunities for Oregonians of all ages to access, enjoy, and learn about what makes the Columbia River special.”

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

How much time do you spend on social media?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.