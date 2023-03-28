The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is awarding Oregon non-profits, state, and local governments $49,970,799 through the Continuum of Care (CoC) Program to support efforts across the state to address homelessness and promote access for individuals and families facing homelessness to resources and programs.
The funding was announced March 28 by Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.
“Access to safe and affordable housing is vital to growing strong and vibrant communities, but I have heard from Oregonians across the state about the need for more housing resources and the crushing weight of our affordable housing crisis,” Merkley said. “This funding will provide critical support for communities and individuals across the state struggling to find affordable housing. I will keep fighting to ensure Oregonians have the housing resources they need to live safe and healthy lives.”
“Quality of life for Oregonians or anybody else in America requires people to have a roof over their heads and a floor under their feet,” Wyden said. “These fresh federal investments will help communities throughout our state to provide that housing so urgently needed for Oregonians trying to survive on the street. Housing is a human right, and I’ll stay at this until it’s treated as such in our state and country.”
The CoC Program is designed to promote community wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness. The grants support efforts by nonprofit providers and state and local governments to quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families while minimizing the trauma and dislocation caused to homeless individuals, families, and communities impacted by homelessness.
They also promote homeless individuals and families’ access to and use of mainstream programs, and optimize self-sufficiency among individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
Award details can be found below:
Washington County Department of Housing Services: $4,647,955
Central City Concern: $4,042,885
Housing Solutions, Inc.: $3,517,363
Multnomah County: $3,192,421
Transitions Projects, Inc.: $2,402,163
Self Enhancement, Inc.: $2,329,124
Cascadia Health: $1,517,605
Clackamas Department of Health, Housing & Human Services: $1,387,117
Urban League of Portland: $1,184,621
Clackamas Women's Services, Inc.: $1,144,228
Community Action Team, Inc: $936,780
Corvallis Neighborhood Housing Services: $856,599
YWCA of Greater Portland: $834,884
St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County, Inc.: $795,626
Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest: $761,860
Center for Hope & Safety: $699,273
The Salvation Army: $674,363
Cascade AIDS Project: $591,479
Housing Authority of Clackamas County: $541,368
Neighborhood House: $467,802
Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization (IRCO): $428,835
Bradley Angle/Andrea Lee/Healing Roots Consolidation: $418,856
United Community Action Network: $404,753
Shangri-La Corporation: $364,377
Yamhill Community Action Partnership: $332,451
Community Services Consortium: $326,722
Northwest Pilot Project, Inc.: $270,435
Northwest Family Services: $250,000
City of Portland: $245,666
Community Action Partnership of Oregon: $239,038
Parrott Creek Child & Family Services: $234,804
Clatsop Community Action: $227,483
Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency: $224,925
Just Compassion of East Washington County: $224,740
Community Action Program of East Central Oregon (CAPECO): $183,264
Northwest Housing Alternatives, Inc: $164,514
Central Oregon FUSE: $161,914
New Avenues for Youth Inc.: $131,219
Community Works Inc.: $116,703
Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, Inc.: $88,937
J Bar J Youth Services: $76,036
Options for Homeless Residents of Ashland (OHRA): $54,778
Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance: $37,149
Tillamook County Community Action Resource Enterprises Inc.: $33,454
Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC): $23,159
Oregon Housing and Community Services: $14,696
