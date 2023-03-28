Homelessness Solution Funding
Metro Creative Connection

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is awarding Oregon non-profits, state, and local governments $49,970,799 through the Continuum of Care (CoC) Program to support efforts across the state to address homelessness and promote access for individuals and families facing homelessness to resources and programs.

The funding was announced March 28 by Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.

“Access to safe and affordable housing is vital to growing strong and vibrant communities, but I have heard from Oregonians across the state about the need for more housing resources and the crushing weight of our affordable housing crisis,” Merkley said. “This funding will provide critical support for communities and individuals across the state struggling to find affordable housing. I will keep fighting to ensure Oregonians have the housing resources they need to live safe and healthy lives.”

