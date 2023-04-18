The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announces that it has distributed more than $25.6 million in payments to 18 western Oregon counties under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.

Federal Funds

Columbia County will receive $518,257.14 in the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act distribution.

The payments are made based on a formula set by Congress using a combination of timber harvest revenue and appropriated funds.

