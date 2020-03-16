The St. Helens School District is continuing to offer essential student meals during the statewide coronavirus health crisis school closure.
Dates
March 16 through the 31 and includes Spring Break. Service dates will fall in line with school closure dates if extended.
Locations
Lewis & Clark Elementary
(West Parking Lot Facing IGA/Red Apple)
111 South 9th St.
Plymouth High School
(Using Middle School Bus Loop)
354 North 15th Street
Service Times
Breakfast: 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM
Lunch: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM
Need to Know
Service will be drive through, “Grab and Go” – if you need transportation assistance see bus route info below.
Meals are available to all children through age 18.
To ease congestion and to promote “social distancing” the District is requesting families try to stagger their arrival by the following times:
Monday – Wednesday – Friday
(According to first letter of last name)
Breakfast:
A – L 7:30 to 8:30 AM
M – Z 8:30 to 9:30 AM
Lunch:
A – L 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM
M – Z 12:30 to 1:30 PM
Tuesday -- Thursday
(According to first letter of last name)
Breakfast:
M – Z 7:30 to 8:30 AM
A – L 8:30 to 9:30 AM
Lunch:
M – Z 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM
A – L 12:30 to 1:30 PM
Busing Info
For those needing assistance with transportation, busing will be available from the following locations during meal service times:
Columbia City Elementary
2000 2nd Street
Columbia City
McBride Elementary
2774 Columbia Boulevard
St. Helens
St. Helens High School
2375 Gable Road
St. Helens
- Social distancing protocols will be in effect on buses – please follow all directions issued by bus drivers.
- Those exhibiting flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to access busing services but will still receive meal service.
