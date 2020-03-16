The St. Helens School District is continuing to offer essential student meals during the statewide coronavirus health crisis school closure.

Grab and Go Meals

Most school districts in Columbia County are continuing to offer student meals during the coronavirus school closures. Check individual district websites for specific meal distribution locations.

Dates

March 16 through the 31 and includes Spring Break. Service dates will fall in line with school closure dates if extended.

Locations

Lewis & Clark Elementary

(West Parking Lot Facing IGA/Red Apple)

111 South 9th St.

Plymouth High School

(Using Middle School Bus Loop)

354 North 15th Street

Service Times

Breakfast: 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM

Lunch: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Need to Know

Service will be drive through, “Grab and Go” – if you need transportation assistance see bus route info below.

Meals are available to all children through age 18.

To ease congestion and to promote “social distancing” the District is requesting families try to stagger their arrival by the following times:

Monday – Wednesday – Friday

(According to first letter of last name)

Breakfast:

A – L 7:30 to 8:30 AM

M – Z 8:30 to 9:30 AM

Lunch:

A – L 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

M – Z 12:30 to 1:30 PM

Tuesday -- Thursday

(According to first letter of last name)

Breakfast:

M – Z 7:30 to 8:30 AM

A – L 8:30 to 9:30 AM

Lunch:

M – Z 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

A – L 12:30 to 1:30 PM

Busing Info

For those needing assistance with transportation, busing will be available from the following locations during meal service times:

Columbia City Elementary

2000 2nd Street

Columbia City

McBride Elementary

2774 Columbia Boulevard

St. Helens

St. Helens High School

2375 Gable Road

St. Helens

  • Social distancing protocols will be in effect on buses – please follow all directions issued by bus drivers.
  • Those exhibiting flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to access busing services but will still receive meal service.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.