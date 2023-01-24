Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Oregon is facing an overdose crisis.

According to Oregon Health Authority (OHA), unintentional and undetermined drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021. Illicitly manufactured Fentanyl (IMF) is at the heart of this crisis and has now surpassed methamphetamine as the most frequent drug involved in overdose deaths.

The Powered Drug

Law enforcement agents are finding powered fentanyl in drug investigations across the state.

An issue briefing from the OHA to the Oregon Governor’s Office revealed staggering statistics about the crisis.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you exercising more or less as you age?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.