The Greater St. Helens Aquatic District will receive $10,000 to support free Parent/TOT swim lessons for children ages three months to 3 three years and their families.
The funding is part of a $1.1 million grant investment statewide by the Oregon Community Foundation.
“Oregon Community Foundation’s support of the Eisenschmidt Pool means we’ll be able to offer daily Parent/TOT swimming classes, throughout the summer,” Greater St. Helens Aquatic District Finance Manager Anne Collson said. “Staff will train and provide water safety knowledge to parents/tots in a fun, safe water environment at no cost to our community members.”
Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) administrators announced Wednesday, June 23, that OCF has approved 43 grants totaling $1.1 million to support organizations throughout Oregon offering group-based summer learning and fun, enriching activities for parents and their young children (birth to age 5), with an emphasis on programs reaching families and communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oregon Community Foundation Senior Education Strategy and Policy Advisor Mary Louise McClintock said OCF has invested in programs for young children and their families for more than two decades, knowing that experiences in the early years are critically important for children’s healthy development.
“We’re thrilled to partner with the State of Oregon to make resources available in communities all over the state for activities and classes that bring families together after months of stress and isolation," This funding supports parents in their role as their child’s first and most important teacher, providing play and learning opportunities that build healthy young brains.”
Since late April, OCF has been administering $40 million in state-funded grants for community organizations to provide summer enrichment activities.
For more information and schedule details, call Eisenschmidt Pool at 503-397-2283.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.