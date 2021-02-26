Columbia Pacific CCO, a part of the CareOregon family, announces a $400,000 investment to support the Iron Tribe Network.
The funding will help fill housing gaps in the Columbia County region. Specifically, this funding will go towards the purchase of property in Columbia County that will provide space for up to 11 families.
The Iron Tribe Network offers peer support, housing and family reunification services to individuals and families overcoming pressures and barriers while in transition to leading a life that reflects their values.
“The Iron Tribe Network brings a very valuable addition to our system, Behavioral Health Clinical Integration Advisor Leslie Ford said. "With support from DHS, the Department of Human Services, and Columbia Pacific CCO, they are able to provide stable, recovery-focused housing for families whose children have become involved in the foster care system. This kind of housing is extremely difficult to find and the supports that come with the housing make all the difference in the lives of these kids."
The Iron Tribe Network, based in Gladstone, served 294 families and 104 kids in the DHS family Well Homes projects in 2020. As housing is a key component to the well-being of these families, housing availability is offered in several regions including Multnomah, Clackamas, Marion, Washington and Columbia counties.
“The Iron Tribe Network is a community of belonging where people can be understood and accepted," Iron Tribe Network Executive Director Shawn Bower. "We were introduced to Columbia Pacific while researching resources for capacity building in Columbia County. With this grant award the Iron Tribe Network will purchase its first owned property, giving it a bigger stake hold in Columbia County. This property will have a lower housing cost, which will allow us to focus on serving more Columbia County families.”
In Oregon, three people in every 1,000 experience homelessness. Columbia Pacific CCO will continue to seek out community based organizations that are doing this important work to help out the most vulnerable populations which include displaced youth and families from all walks of life. To learn more about Columbia Pacific’s regional housing impact fund please visit our website.
Established in September 2012, Columbia Pacific CCO coordinates health services for more than 30,000 Oregon Health Plan members in Columbia, Clatsop and Tillamook counties. For more information, please visit www.colpachealth.org.
