UPDATE Posted at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, July 28
Columbia River & Fire reports the fire is under control at a commercial location and the cause is under investigation.
Firefighters will remain on scene for at least three hours.
CRFR urges the public to stay away from the area for your safety as well as firefighters safety.
Previous Chronicle coverage post at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, July 28
Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews are responding to the area of Railroad Avenue and Old Portland Road for a fire in St. Helens.
More details pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.