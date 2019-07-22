As the warmer weather increases the temperatures in the northwest corner of the state, fire mangers will be increasing the fire danger level to Moderate (blue) for recreationists using the forests in the Northwest 2 and 3 weather zones. This change will be effective at 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday July 23, 2019.
Campfires will only be allowed at designated camping sites. Motorists traveling on forest roads are required to have a shovel and one gallon of water or a 2.5 lb. or larger ABC fire extinguisher. Non–industrial use of chain saws is allowed.
Contact the closest Oregon Department of Forestry office for more information or on the Department’s website at www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/pages/FirePrevention.
