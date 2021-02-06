Oliver is the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District's (SRFPD) honorary Fire Dog of the Month for February.
The fire crew describes Oliver as a handsome 2-year-old purebred golden retriever. He's a lovable, energetic, and really photogenic pup, according to a SRFPD Facebook post.
Oliver is sheltered at the Columbia Humane Society at 2084 Oregon Street in St. Helens, but he won't be ready for adoption until May while he completes medical treatment.
Follow the Humane Society's Facebook page for updates about Oliver's status. Roux, the SRFPD's January's Fire Dog of the Month honoree was still available for adoption as of Friday, Feb. 5.
SRFPD is partnering with the Oregon Humane Society in the Dog of the Month adoption series.
For more information about these dogs and about adoption, visit http://columbiahumane.com/ or call 503-397-4353.
