Columbia City is one of 10 Oregon fire districts that will receive a combined $2.58 million in federal Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG).
Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced the funding.
“Local firefighters working hard to protect lives and livelihoods throughout Oregon deserve topnotch equipment to stay safe while they’re putting themselves at risk defending communities around the state,” Wyden said. “The importance of this federal investment in Oregon is especially timely given firefighters’ heroic work this summer battling blazes that still threaten our state. I’ll keep battling to make sure firefighters have the resources they need now and in the years ahead.”
“Oregon’s firefighters work tirelessly, risking their lives to keep our homes, businesses, and communities safe— it is imperative that they receive the federal support needed to do this important work,” Merkley said. “This funding will help ensure that the dedicated firefighters across the state are well equipped and prepared to keep protecting the Oregonians they serve in every corner of our State.”
AFG grants help firefighters and first responders obtain essential resources to enhance their response capabilities and to more effectively protect the health and safety of the public and emergency response personnel from fire and other related hazards. The Oregon communities receiving these grants are as follows:
- Columbia City, $23,309
- Tenmile Fire District, $36,341
- Sweet Home Fire And Ambulance District, $216,277
- Junction City Rural Fire Protection District, $20,377
- City of Eugene, $469,356
- Glide Rural Fire Protection District, $11,428
- City of Rockaway Beach, $185,714
- Evans Valley Fire District #6, $43,371
- Clackamas County Fire District No. 1, $934,522
- City of Albany, $642,727
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.