Firefighting Funds
Image by James Yang / The Chronicle

Columbia City is one of 10 Oregon fire districts that will receive a combined $2.58 million in federal Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG).

Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced the funding.

“Local firefighters working hard to protect lives and livelihoods throughout Oregon deserve topnotch equipment to stay safe while they’re putting themselves at risk defending communities around the state,” Wyden said. “The importance of this federal investment in Oregon is especially timely given firefighters’ heroic work this summer battling blazes that still threaten our state. I’ll keep battling to make sure firefighters have the resources they need now and in the years ahead.”

