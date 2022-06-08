New details are emerging after a woman with limited mobility is pulled from a burning house.
The incident unfolded Friday morning June 3 as fire crews were dispatched to the 30600 block of Brownlee Road in Rainier. The call was reported as a fire in a downstairs bedroom and smoke was filling the rest of the home.
It was reported that a woman on oxygen with limited mobility was trapped in the main floor level of the home and she couldn’t get out of the house.
Columbia County 911 dispatchers alerted Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) of the emergency. CRFR crews carry pagers and have phone apps to monitor emergency calls and other information.
For CRFR Duty Deputy Chief Eric Smythe, off duty at the time of the call, this call would become a rescue.
Smythe was first duty officer the day before and as the shift change occurred at 8 a.m. that day, he briefed the incoming duty chief and had forgotten to turn off his pager. As he was getting ready to leave his house with his family to go shopping his pager went off.
“There were a lot of tones, and I thought that must be a fire," he said. “I looked at my phone and the address was just down the street. I decided that I needed to go. I ran out the door.”
Smythe jumped in his car and left.
“I saw on my phone there was a potential victim and I knew it would take about 15 minutes for the first engine to arrive and I am only 30 seconds away,” he said.
As Smythe arrived at the house he saw smoke and he radioed dispatch that there was a working structure fire.
“I assumed command and radioed that I was going to attempt a rescue,” he said.
Dispatch was still on the phone with the victim and told Smythe that the woman was trapped in the backside of the burning house.
Smythe said he went to the back of house and saw the victim half out of a window and heard the smoke alarm still sounding in the house.
“Smoke was blowing out around her,” he said. “It was very dark, very black. She had black around her mouth, so she had been breathing smoke. I thought that I had to get her out of there, so my priority was to get her out and get her fresh air.”
The woman was still holding her phone talking with dispatch.
“She set the phone down and I told her I was going to help her get down,” Smythe said.
The window was adjacent to an unfinished deck of the house and a sliding glass door. Smythe said the deck had poorly built steps with no hand rail. The deck was about nine feet off the ground, he said.
“I placed my arms around her and she told me she couldn’t walk, so I half carried her very, very slowly down the unfinished steps and got her to the ground,” he said.
Smythe said he knew other firefighters were arriving so if anything happened to him, they would be able to help.
Smoke from such a fire could contain a variety of dangerous chemicals, according to Smythe.
“It affected me the rest of the day,” he said. “You can hack up a lot of back stuff. It’s pretty disgusting.”
Smythe credits dispatch for helping save the woman’s life.
“They kept her calm and put her in a good spot to allow me to make the rescue,” he said. “They did a fantastic job. I am glad it was a positive outcome.”
The woman, who was not publicly identified, did not need to be transported to the hospital.
Investigators said the Rainier house fire began in a basement bedroom, but the exact cause was pending as of June 8. Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) dispatched two water tenders, three engines, a duty chief, public information officer and a medical unit to the scene. Clatskanie Fire assisted at the scene.
"The quick action by our Deputy Chief ultimately saved the woman’s life," a CRFR release states. "This was a situation where damages could have been much more significant," the release reads. "Our firefighters' quick actions and fire knockdown made a big difference in what could have been a much more tragic outcome."
Smythe said the house fire and rescue point out valuable lessons.
“It’s important to always have functioning smoke detectors in your home and to have an escape plan,” he said. “Have a plan A, a plan B and a plan C. Just be prepared. The more you plan the better off the outcome will be.”
Smythe also recommends that bedroom doors be closed when residents go to sleep at night.
“Tons of studies show that keeping the door closed keeps the smoke, fire and gases out of the bedroom, and hopefully long enough to allow someone to escape,” he said. “There is a higher survival rate.
This is the third rescue Smythe has made in his firefighting career.
“Unfortunately, of the first two, one did not make it,” he said. “Both of them were house fires. Both persons were in bedrooms. One person succumbed to smoke, the other person barricade in the bedroom. We made access through a bedroom window and were able to get the person out successfully.”
For more information about fire prevention and safety, contact CRFR at 503-397-2990, or your local fire department of fire district.
