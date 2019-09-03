A cigarette butt is suspected in a fire response at a Motel 6. An occupant at the motel reportedly noticed the fire and called 911.
Firefighters were dispatched early Tuesday, Sep. 3, to the Motel 6 on Columbia River Highway. A spokesman for Columbia River Fire & Rescue said a small fire was contained in a second-floor walkway, most likely started by an "improperly discarded cigarette butt."
A single fire engine crew of was sent to the scene, arriving within five minutes of being dispatched. The crew located the fire and extinguished it with a water can. It was estimated that $500 of damage was suffered.
