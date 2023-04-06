Columbia City and Prescott, north of St. Helens, could see new fire stations built to enhance safety in their small communities.
Columbia River Fire and Rescue (CRFR) administrators are in the preliminary stages of discussion with the two communities about the fire stations.
Specific details about what the stations would offer, how many personnel would staff the stations, where thy might be located, how much they would cost to build and maintain, and how they would be funded are still to be determined.
CRFR Chief Joel Medina said there are two reasons for the enhanced fire service: The two communities do not have fire stations, and there has been population growth in the fire district.
"Because of the growth of the district and the county, the way that it's growing in population, I thought that it would be prudent to approach both Prescott and Columbia City and ask them if they would like the opportunity to have more support for public safety because, after all, we are their fire department," Medina said.
According to Medina, Prescott City Council voted to approve moving forward with "entertaining" a potential fire station. Medina said that Prescott has an area in mind for a station but that public input of its citizens will dictate the next steps.
Similarly, Columbia City is also seeking public input to decide whether to build a station. Columbia City Mike McGlothlin said that CRFR approached the city in February about a station as the city resides in a gap in CRFR's service area.
McGlothlin said that an area for the station had been identified, but it would require modifications to the footprint of Bundy Park. McGlothlin stressed that nothing has been decided, and they want public input before going forward.
"The City Council and the mayor felt that this was a really important decision, and they wanted to seek citizen input," McGlothlin said. "We're really in the infancy stages about this, and we have a definite public safety need, but we just need to see how we can best address it."
McGlothlin said they are hoping to educate citizens and gather feedback and information before they make a decision. Two public meetings have been scheduled to outline the projects.
Both of the meetings will be held in the Columbia City Community Hall, 1850 2nd Street, in Columbia City. The first was scheduled at 6 p.m. April 6 and the second meeting is set for 6 p.m. April 27.
