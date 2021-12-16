Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) firefighters rushed to a report of a fully involved fire at a storage shed in St. Helens.
The blaze erupted at a residential property in the area of 57000 Fisher Lane.
Firefighters reported the building was in flames as they arrived. No injuries were reported during the Dec. 14 incident. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
