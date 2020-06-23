Columbia County Fire Districts will enter an open debris burn ban beginning at 12:01 a.m. July 1.
This affects private, county, state, and local government lands within Columbia County.
It is anticipated that summer weather patterns will dry wildland fuels and increase the risk for fire spread, these weather patterns also bring the risk of lightning and increase fire activity in the area. The reason for the burn ban is intended to reduce human fire starts by restricting some activities related to forest operations and open burning.
Recreational fires will be allowed within the landscaped footprint of a residential yard so long as recreational fire regulations are followed. Recreational fires must be in designated fire pits and can be no larger than three feet in diameter with flames not to exceed two feet in height and should be a minimum of 25 feet from any combustible material.
Only clean, natural wood that is short enough to fit within the fire pit is allowed to be burned. Recreational fires must be attended at all times by a responsible, sober, non-impaired adult with suitable on-site fire extinguishing equipment such as a working garden hose. Burning of garbage or yard debris is not considered recreational burning. Backyard barbecues including charcoal and propane power units are allowed.
Open burning of yard debris will be prohibited as of July 1 until fall rain returns. Open burning within the city limits of the fire districts are regulated by those local government entities.
We are encouraging the public to avoid recreational fires on dry, windy days when fires are more likely to escape. Fine fuels such as green grass can easily ignite when the humidity is low and winds are strong.
When drier weather conditions result in a more significant fire hazard, recreational burning may be more tightly regulated or banned completely. Escaped fires of any kind resulting in property damage may result in fines and individual financial responsibility.
Commercial burning such as slash burns regulated by the Oregon Department of Forestry will be closed.
For more information regarding campfires, recreational burning and debris burning please visit the following website depending on which district you are in:
- Columbia River Fire & Rescue www.crfr.com and click on “Burn Permits”
- Scappoose Fire District www.srfd.us and click on the “Outdoor Burning” link
- Clatskanie Fire District http://www.clatskaniefire.org/burn-permit
- Oregon Department of Forestry https://www.oregon.gov/odf/Pages/index.aspx
- Mist Birkenfeld Fire District https://www.mistbirkenfeldrfpd.org/outdoor-burn-information
If you are within the city limits of any city please visit their website or contact them by phone for additional burning regulations.
