The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) seeks public comment on a request to provide a waiver from the state’s fish passage requirements for replacement of a road culvert owned by Olympic Resource Management (ORM).
Comments are due by Friday June 12.
Olympic Resource Management LLC is a subsidiary of Pope Resources specializing in investments in the timber asset class, according to the Bloomberg.com.
ORM plans to replace a road culvert located on an unnamed tributary to Crooked Creek along the Crooked Creek Mainline road within the Upper Nehalem River Basin in Columbia County.
This action has triggered Oregon’s fish passage laws. In lieu of providing passage at this location, ORM proposes to replace another culvert located along the Kappa Mainline Road where it intersects Deer Creek, a nearby tributary.
ODFW Fish Passage Program coordinator Greg Apke said agency may grant a fish passage waiver if there are appreciable benefits to native migratory fish greater at the mitigation site compared to the waiver site if passage were provided.
ODFW has made an initial determination that providing passage at the Deer Creek Culvert mitigation site will provide greater benefits than if passage were provided at the unnamed Crooked Creek tributary culvert waiver site. Unless public comment is provided that would affect the Department's determination, this waiver request may be approved., according to a release from ODFW.
The public will have until June 12, to submit written comments on the proposed request. The project specific details, the Applicant’s fish passage waiver application, the Department’s benefit analyses and a draft waiver agreement, are available at http://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/passage/.
The fish passage waiver request will be presented to the Oregon Fish Passage Task Force for their recommendation at an upcoming virtual public meeting on Friday June 26. Public comments will be provided to the agency's task force for consideration.
Send written comments or for additional information, contact Greg Apke, at 4034 Fairview Industrial Dr SE, Salem, OR 97302, e-mail, Greg.D.Apke@state.or.us, or call 503-947-6228.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.