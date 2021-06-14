On Monday, June 14, the St. Helens chapter of the Elks Lodge held their annual Flag Day ceremony.
Flag Day, a celebration of the United States of America's national flag, began officially on May 30, 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation that established a national Flag Day on June 14.
Many Americans celebrate Flag Day by displaying the Red, White and Blue in front of homes and businesses. The day commemorates the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States.
A part of the annual celebration, includes ceremony's performed by local Elks Lodge and Veterans of Foreign Affairs (VFW) chapters.
At the St. Helens Elk Lodge Flag Day ceremony, Elks Lodge members gave speeches, including District Vice President David Backlund, Ray Murphy, Exalted Ruler Dan Biden, and Chaplain Jennifer Carpenter. The Lodge didn't hold a Flag Day event in 2020, due to COVID-19 concerns.
Though the event usually draws county commissioners, local Fire Departments, and Columbia County residents, no county commissioners or Fire Department representatives were present.
The ceremony focused on the history of the American Flag and honoring soldiers from different branches, including asking attendees to sing patriotic songs, pray, and say the Pledge of Allegiance. Backlund spoke out against views of the flag that consider the flag—and practices that go along with the symbol—imperialistic and nationalistic. "Obviously, I don't think that," he told attendees.
Historically, there have been split views of the flag and specifically of its presence in U.S. military occupied countries outside of the U.S. Conscientious objectors and pacifists have long denied practices such as saying the pledge of allegiance to the flag.
However, Backlund and the Elks Lodge disagrees with this view, he said, giving an impassioned speech about the flag's symbolism of freedom and peace while placed in countries like Korea or Vietnam (referring to the respective wars in both countries, which involved U.S. troops and U.S. involvement).
Following the celebration, the Lodge provided hotdogs, chips, and sodas to attendees. An optional donation was encouraged.
For more information about the Elks Lodge and Flag Day call 503-397-1999.
