The St. Helens Elks 1999 will continue a long-standing tradition of honoring the American Flag on Flag Day, Monday, June 14.
The tribute is schedule from from noon to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 150 Belton Road in St. Helens.
Elks representative Dean Lemire said the fraternal organization’s tradition began in 1907 with community tributes across the nation. The Elks petition Congress to have a national observation declared for the flag but it wasn’t until 1949 when President Harry Truman declared Flag Day a national holiday.
Lemire said every Elks Lodges across the nation holds a community celebration on June 14 to honor the flag.
“The American flag glues the whole county together,” Lemire said.
During the St. Helens celebration, Lemire said the Elks will hold a free hot dog barbecue with live music featuring the theme songs of all the branches of the armed forces and a presentation of the history of the American flag. The tribute also will include recognition of local veterans and first responders.
“It really gives people a chance to get together to celebrate,” Lemire said. “We did hold it last year but it was limited due to the the pandemic and weather related issues. We need this more than ever to get the community back. There is really no other place people an go for this and it is open to people of all ages.”
Lemire said the Monday, June 14 tribute will follow current pandemic health and safety procedures. The event will be held in the Elks parking lot.
“That will allow plenty of distance and people will be able to spread out,” Lemire said.
