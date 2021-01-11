Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Tribute

"Violence answers nothing, solves nothing, and offers nothing."

Kate brown, Oregon Governor

Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset, Jan. 13, to honor two fallen United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

"Violence answers nothing, solves nothing, and offers nothing," Brown said. "Last week, we saw attacks on our democracy, the Constitution, and the American people.

"This is not who we are. Dan and I send our condolences to the families of Officer Sicknick and Officer Liebengood as they mourn and grieve. We remember their dedication and determination, their service, and sacrifice."

