Flames shot high into the air from a structure fire causing fire crews to rush to the area of Oakwood and Blackoak Drive in St. Helens.
The occupants, who were home at the time the fire started, were able to escape with minor smoke inhalation. Their two dogs and cockatiel made it out unharmed and the occupants three cats were located inside the home, unharmed.
It took approximately 30 minutes for fire crews to control the Friday, Sept. 23 blaze, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR). The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of this posting.
