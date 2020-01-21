Beginning now until January 31, the Kiwanis Day Breakers Club of St. Helens will be holding a Flash Drive for SAFE of Columbia County, formerly known as The Women’s Resource Center.
As survivors seek safe shelter and assistance from abusive situations, simple personal items such as soaps, shampoo and conditioner, as well as personal hygiene products are often left behind. SAFE has a need for full sized items to help these victims feel a part of the community.
Also needed are new bath towels and wash clothes. Place items in the collection barrels at the Village Inn Restaurant, at Sunshine Pizza, or at the St. Helens Chronicle, 1805 S. Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens.
Join us in collecting these items. Let’s all work together to make this Flash Drive have a big impact in other people’s lives.
For more information, contact Marilyn Allen at 503-366-3546.
