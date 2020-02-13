Six members of Columbia County’s Road Maintenance crew have convoyed dump trucks to Umatilla County to help their fellow road workers there.
Umatilla requested the help in response to the catastrophic damage they are experiencing as a result of the flooding there.
“We figured they were needing some assistance, so we contacted them late last week to let them know we were available to help if needed,” said Columbia County Assistant Director of Public Works Tristan Wood who has coordinated the effort for Columbia County.
In 1996, Columbia County experienced similar flooding. Other agencies came in to help open roads back up and assist in getting things back to normal.
“We experienced something like this before and felt it was our turn to help someone else," Wood said.
Columbia County Commissioner Alex Tardif also reached out to his counterpart in Umatilla County, Commissioner George Murdock, expressing Columbia County’s willingness to help. Murdock indicated that at least seven county roads remained closed and impassible with several bridges being wiped out completely as of Feb. 11.
In cases such as these, agencies are able to respond quickly without the need for developing agreements due to already being parties to the Managing Oregon Resources Efficiently Intergovernmental Agreement (MORE-IGA). The agreement lays out terms for cooperation and reimbursement so agencies can react quickly and provide support to each other. Both Columbia County and Umatilla County are parties to the agreement.
The Columbia County crew left Thursday morning and is scheduled to be in Umatilla through next week, but may be there longer if needed.
