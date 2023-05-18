The Scappoose Airport will receive $160,000 from the federal Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

Airport Funds

The AIP grant program funds airport infrastructure projects like runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting, and airport markings in an effort to strengthen our nation's aviation infrastructure.

These awards will go toward pavement, runway, and taxiway improvements, and safety area construction.

