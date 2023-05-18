The Scappoose Airport will receive $160,000 from the federal Airport Improvement Program (AIP).
The AIP grant program funds airport infrastructure projects like runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting, and airport markings in an effort to strengthen our nation's aviation infrastructure.
These awards will go toward pavement, runway, and taxiway improvements, and safety area construction.
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding six airports across the state, include Scappoose, nearly $3.5 million under the AIP.
“Oregonians across the state and industries rely on air travel for many reasons, whether it’s for recreation, support for firefighting, or to transport goods,” Merkley said. “This federal funding will help ensure Oregon’s regional airports are able to ensure safe travels for Oregonians and visitors alike as they fly throughout the state.”
“These federal investments in the safety and efficiency of rural Oregon airports generate good-paying jobs and help to protect communities needing reliable air options for fighting wildfires, delivering medicines, providing emergency transport and more,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified these funds are en route to our state and will keep battling for similar infrastructure resources throughout Oregon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.