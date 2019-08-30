Legendary folksinger, storyteller, and autoharp virtuoso Adam Miller presents a free outdoor sing-along program of Folksongs of the American Labor Movement, at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019, at the Scappoose Public Library located at 52469 S.E. 2nd Street.
The program features
“The American Labor Movement was a singing movement,” Miller said. “Our children don’t have little brothers and sisters working in the mills and the mines. Our grandparents and great-grandparents – working people like you and me – organized and joined unions. The unions broke the backs of the sweatshops in this country. That’s why we have child labor laws. That’s why we have a middle class. That’s why we have the eight-hour day. Those were not benevolent gifts from enlightened management. Working people fought, bled, and died for those laws.”
An artist whose kind has dwindled to an endangered species, Miller is a renowned old-school American troubadour and a natural-born storyteller. He is the recipient of the prestigious 2019 Storytelling World Award, and as one of the premier autoharpists in the world, he is an accomplished folklorist, song-collector, and raconteur, who has amassed a remarkable repertoire of more than 5,000 songs.
Traveling 70,000 miles a year, Miller performs over 200 concerts annually in 48 states, from the Everglades to the Arctic Circle. More than 1.5 million students have attended his Singing Through History! school assembly programs. He’s performed live in over 2,000 American public libraries.
Today, with a repertoire of thousands of tunes, his traditional folk songs and ballads are the songs of America’s heritage: a window into the soul of our nation in its youth. A performer who enlightens as well as entertains, he points out fascinating connections between events in history and the songs that survived them.
And like old-time radio commentator Paul Harvey, Miller gives you “the rest of the story” — providing the often-surprising provenance of seemingly simple folk songs.
“Folksongs travel through history,” Miller said. “History travels through folksongs.”
