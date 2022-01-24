Columbia County will receive $86,500 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The federal funds are being awarded under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program through the American Rescue Plan Act.
This funding is above and beyond what the county has traditionally received for food and shelter assistance.
"The National Board creates a funding formula each fiscal year based on local emergencies, unemployment data, and poverty rates to distribute funds," United Way of Columbia County's Claire Catt told The Chronicle. "Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, Columbia County will be receiving nearly $50,000 more than in normal' years."
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from United Way of America, The Salvation Army, American Red Cross, United Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities, USA and the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S. A. The national board will provide the administrative staff and function as fiscal agent.
The board is charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high need areas around the country.
A local board made up of representatives from local government, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Community Churches, homeless and other community representatives will determine how the funds awarded to Columbia County are to be distributed.
"Our local board will convene in mid-February, with award announcements by March 1st," Catt said. "Agencies are required to complete some documentation directly to the National Board to receive funding."
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
1. Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government
2. Be eligible to receive Federal funds
3. Have an accounting system.
4. Practice nondiscrimination and provide a copy of their policy on their letterhead.
5. Have no previous noncompliance or returned funds via the emergency food and shelter program.
6. Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs within Columbia County.
7. If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
8. Organizations must have a permanent Columbia County presence.
Qualifying organizations are urged to apply. Completed applications may be submitted by 5 p.m. Feb. 7.
To request an application, contact the United Way of Columbia County, call Claire Catt at 360-430-6778 or email info@unitedwayofcolumbiacounty.com. Send applications to Attn: EFSP Board, PO Box 538, Rainier, OR 97048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.