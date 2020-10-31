Columbia County has approved the Columbia Pacific Food Bank’s (CPFB) request for $125,452 in funding as part of the county’s available money from the CARES Act.
The county had originally committed to funding the purchase of a large refrigerator/freezer for the organization to use in its new building, however it wasn’t certain if the project would be completed before the end of the year. CARES Act projects and grants must be completed by the end of the year.
Demand for food assistance has increased by 25% since the onset of the pandemic, according to CPFB’s request for funding. In the first several weeks the increase was 75% above usual, but it leveled out over time. Due to the increase in demand, the food bank rented a storage unit to store additional food for the roughly 19 tons of food they delivered per week.
The money will be used to rent another unit to store food, replace utility storage carts, purchase additional food, replace a forklift and purchase a refrigerated truck.
The future plans for the food bank include moving to a new site at the former feed and seed store on Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens. Food bank administrators purchased the 12,500 square-foot building for $350,000. They plan to use a $1.5 million grant from the City of St. Helens and a capital campaign to transform the structure into the new location. The current food bank is located at 474 Milton Way in St. Helens.
The Columbia Pacific Food Bank distributes to outlets across the county, including Turning Point Community Center Food Pantry, Head Start, the Clatskanie Senior Center, Stone Soup Garden, H.O.P.E. of Rainier food pantry and the school summer meal program, among many others.
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners approved the grant request during its Oct. 21 meeting.
