Columbia County Commissioners have presented the Columbia Pacific Food Bank with $5,000.
"The Columbia Pacific Food Bank does a tremendous job of working closely with the local food pantries and charitable organizations to help our neighbors struggling with hunger. We are pleased that this donation will help them continue to help families," Columbia County Commissioner Henry Heimuller said.
The presentation was made during the food bank's grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Aug. 12 in St. Helens.
