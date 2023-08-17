Nic Shular

Nic Shular is excited to be coaching in a town that gets behind their hometown team.

 Courtesy from Nic Shular

A lot can change in 50 years; the world is constantly adapting and evolving, and so too is the sport of football.

In 1972, The Chronicle wrote a story about how football had developed over the previous half-century. The article featured interviews with the Head Coach of the St. Helens High School Football Team at the time, Dave Kocer, and former coach Jay Austin, who coached the team in the 1920s.

Now, 50 years later, The Chronicle has reconnected with Kocer to get his thoughts on the game’s evolution. The newest member, and current head coach of the St. Helens Lions, Nic Shular, gave his thoughts on today’s game and what he hopes to accomplish with his new group of players.

1
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you concerned that recent heat waves will bring on more wildfires?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.