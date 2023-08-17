A lot can change in 50 years; the world is constantly adapting and evolving, and so too is the sport of football.
In 1972, The Chronicle wrote a story about how football had developed over the previous half-century. The article featured interviews with the Head Coach of the St. Helens High School Football Team at the time, Dave Kocer, and former coach Jay Austin, who coached the team in the 1920s.
Now, 50 years later, The Chronicle has reconnected with Kocer to get his thoughts on the game’s evolution. The newest member, and current head coach of the St. Helens Lions, Nic Shular, gave his thoughts on today’s game and what he hopes to accomplish with his new group of players.
Then to now
Kocer started coaching in St. Helens at the helm of the junior high school football team. After about three years of coaching the freshman football team, Kocer was called up to be an assistant coach for the high school team. After three years on the staff, Kocer took on head coaching responsibilities.
“We put this offense in; we incorporated the run and shoot. We split two wides and then had two flat backs in there, and then we used a little motion, did things that were totally different at the time,” Kocer said. “We actually were ranked number 5 for AAA in the state.”
In the ‘70s running a spread offense wasn’t as typical as it is today. Kocer and his team benefited from adding three star players from their basketball team. Kocer and his staff got the athletes downfield and ran a more explosive offense, as opposed to the run-heavy, smash-mouth football that was typical of the time.
One of the biggest changes from Kocer’s time as a player was the implementation of new equipment. When Kocer was in high school, the padding and helmets were a lot different.
“When I played at Oakridge as a freshman, they handed out the helmets, and you’d fold em up and put him in your back pocket, and walk off to practice,” Kocer said. “The old leather helmets.”
Kocer mused about the development of the cage and modern suspension helmets that have been implemented over the years. On the football side, Kocer said that most of the strategy goes in cycles.
Coaching is a game of copycats, and Kocer talked about how he and the coaching staff implemented the single-wing formations that were popular around the time.
“You try to prepare yourself to be the best you can be. Try to get some ideas from other people, copy it, put them out on the field, hope that they help the kids, and make sure that they have some fun at it and that they’re safe,” Kocer said.
Kocer spent 12 years in St. Helens, his last year coaching before taking a job as Athletic Director at Jackson High School in Portland was 1973.
The biggest change that Kocer has seen from his time to now is the preparation and resources students can access in the sport. Kocer said that St. Helens had a disadvantage back then because there was a policy that wouldn’t allow kids to play tackle football until 7th grade.
Kocer said that having kids start playing tackle football put the program behind the bigger schools at the time, which started much earlier.
“The biggest changes are that the kids of a younger age are motivated to be better players,” Kocer said. “These kids get better faster. They’re stronger. They have weight training. They have things that we really didn’t do, or didn’t have time to do.”
Kocer pushed back on the idea that football is better now, but it’s different because of the new era. In a given era, a team adapts to its competition, and while Kocer said there are creative coaching approaches now when Kocer was coaching in ‘73, they were pushing the boundaries in their own way.
“It’s more fun to coach the run and shoot than lining up and trying to blast for three or four yards; that’s the way we started. So we did both, we were kind of figuring it out,” Kocer said.
St. Helens football this season
Nic Shular is the new Head Coach for the St. Helens Lions this year and is excited to get the new season underway. Shular previously coached in Washington and grew up in Vancouver.
“What kind of interested me in the job is the fact that St. Helens is a one high school, one football team, one town type of place,” Shular said. “Those communities are usually very passionate and supportive, and so that was something that initially piqued my interest.”
Shular is excited about the infrastructure around the team. Shular was impressed with the weight room, the home field, and the financial support that the program enjoys.
One of the priorities for Shular is to bring a winning culture back to the team after a few down years.
“We have not been experiencing success on the field recently, so it’s a matter of changing that culture, building the correct habits. Getting the kids to believe and trust, because I think there is talent here, but they haven’t experienced that success,” Shular said.
Shular and his team have already started putting in work this summer. They began summer practices in June, but the fall season is approaching.
As a coach in a new program, getting buy-in from the senior members of the team who have been in the program for years can be challenging. Shular said the seniors on this year’s team are hungry for success and have taken Shular’s appointment in stride. For Shular, building relationships is an essential aspect of his approach.
“I want to build relationships, I want to be someone they can trust in. I’m not going to try and motivate through yelling, fear, intimidation,” Shular said. “I really want to make sure I’m building relationships with these players and get them to understand I truly care about them more than just what they provide on the football field.”
On the gridiron, Shular wants to play an adaptive style that best fits the skill set of his players. Shular said that the team would be playing some spread offense, but they aren’t married to a particular style of play.
Shular played wide receiver in college at California Lutheran University, and he wants to be sure that his offense can be a threat in the air and on the ground. In his time around the game, Shular said offenses are developing to attack the open field.
“From an offensive standpoint, it’s putting an emphasis on creating and utilizing space. Trying to stretch a defense, whether that’s vertically or horizontally, allow there to be open grass and space on the field, and then let athletes create plays in that space,” Shular said.
This echoes Kocer’s sentiments about getting the basketball athletes out into the field and letting them make plays downfield almost 50 years ago. Another aspect that still holds true 50 years later is the physicality of the game.
“No matter how much the game evolves, it’s still going to be, at its core, a violent sport. It is a sport of collision,” Shular said. “You go against these teams still to this day that will put all 11 guys in the box, and they will go five yards at a time, and if you can’t stop them, they’ll just continue to do that all game.”
As the new season approaches, Shular wants the St. Helens community to know that the team has been working hard, and the program is excited about bringing football back this fall.
“I strongly encourage everyone in the community to come out and support them because I know the more support and love they feel from the community, the harder that’s going to make them work,” Shular said. “Everyone’s in it all together, so we’re going to do our part, and I hope the community does their part as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.