The design for a new all-abilities playground at McCormick Park in St. Helens will soon be chosen.
With $37,000 in funding from the 2020 Moda Assist Program competition the city won in April, the city is nearing the final stages of the planning process for the new playground. The $250,000 project will feature an expanded play area, new play structure, all-abilities play equipment and fall protection.
Seven playground proposals from six vendors were received by the city, and a subcommittee from the St. Helens Parks and Trails Commission and city staff narrowed the proposals down to the top two. Next, the Parks and Trails Commission will review the top two options and make a final selection at its Dec. 14 meeting.
Both meetings are available to watch online and public comment is accepted at the beginning of each meeting.
The committee’s selection will then be reviewed by the St. Helens City Council at its Dec. 16 meeting for final approval. Specific installation dates have not yet been selected, but work is expected to begin in the spring.
Moda Assist Program
St. Helens won the annual Moda Assist Program competition earlier this year with over 48,000 votes. The program teams up with the Portland Trail Blazers to raise money for every assist made by the team. Each assist made by the team equals a $20 donation to the Trail Blazers Foundation. Those funds support the construction of all-abilities playgrounds in communities across Oregon.
In 2020, St. Helens went up against Astoria and Sandy but came out of the competition victorious, thanks to the support from the community.
