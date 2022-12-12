Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Columbia, Tillamook and Washington counties have gained $30.5 million in forest funding.

The Oregon Department of Forestry's (ODF) latest report from the Tillamook State Forest highlights social, economic and environmental accomplishments in fiscal year 2022, including distributing $30.5 million to Tillamook, Washington and Columbia counties along with local service providers.

Economic Gains

The ODF's report outlines $30.5 million distributed to Columbia, Tillamook and Washington counties.

At over 357,000 acres, the Tillamook State Forest is Oregon’s largest state forest. Tillamook County and local taxing districts with state forestland received $14.9 million in fiscal year 2022, while Washington County and local districts received $13.3 million.

